OVERGROWN AND UNKEMPT: What Augusta plans to do about their cemetery problem

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Tall grass and weeds currently cover the graves at West View Cemetery.

The cemetery is city-owned, which means the Augusta Parks Division is responsible for maintenance and upkeep.

For the Poole Family, the problem adds an additional burden to the grief they're already experiencing for their late son. In addition to visiting Justin every day, they say they also have to tidy his grave, even though they paid for perpetual care.

"Yesterday was the second anniversary of my son's death," said Tracie Poole. "I shouldn't have had to come and worry about how everything looks and if we have all our weeds picked."

It's a problem they say they've experience since they first buried their son two years ago, and according to Gary Hegner of the city's Parks Division, city leaders are aware of the issue.

"Honestly, we want to see all of our park properties and cemeteries look the best they can possibly look. And the cemeteries, frankly, were lagging behind," said Hegner.

He says a solution is already in the works.

Last year, Augusta City Commission voted to make improvements to the city's cemeteries. That decision was implemented in the spring this year.

"We spent over $12,000 on chemicals, which was not done in previous years, to put out weed killers and growth suppressants in both Magnolia and Cedar Grove Cemeteries," said Hegner.

Next year, West View Cemetery and the city's smaller cemeteries will receive the same treatment.

He also says the city recently hired a private contractor to maintain the areas around Broad Street and Greene Street downtown. The hope is, that deal will free up more city crews, who will now be able to work in the cemeteries. Hegner says that initiative will start in early September.

He says aside from the lack of personnel, the city could also do a better job of fundraising.

Plus, he notes maintaining cemeteries is difficult work, due to the obstacles caused by headstones.

"I's not like going and mowing 30 acres of open grass," he said.

