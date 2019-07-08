OSHA now investigating fatal accident after tree branch falls on man

Monday, July 8, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- OSHA is now investigating after a man was killed as a tree company cut down a tree on McClure Road.

According to the Richmond County Coroner's Office, Horace Neal, 38, was holding a line for a climber who was cutting down a branch when the incident happened on Saturday morning.

Investigators say the climber fell and Neal was struck by the branch that was being cut by the climber.

Neal was rushed to Augusta University ER where he died a short time later.

