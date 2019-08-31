ON YOUR SIDE: how to stay up to date with emergency alerts on Hurricane Dorian

Saturday, August 31, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- We are On Your Side with a few resources that can help you stay up to date with the latest local emergency service alerts on Hurricane Dorian.

For people who live in Richmond County or Columbia County, you can download the "Code Red" app for emergency alerts. You can also text "Augusta" to 99411 to start the sign up process where you can recieve text, email or call alerts.

In the event of an emergency that directly affects your safety, the EMA can quickly communicate important information to everyone who is registered within this system.

www.augustaga.gov/1443/Public-Sign-Up-Page

To find out what Red Cross emergency shelters are available in your area, you can visit this link:

www.redcross.org/get-help/disaster-relief-and-recovery-services/find-an-open-shelter.html

In South Carolina, you can download the "SC Emergency Manager" app. It's designed for people to build their own emergency plans, to keep track of supplies and to stay connected to loved ones.

In addition, coastal residents can now “Know Your Zone” instantly using the maps feature as well as locate the nearest emergency shelters when they are open.

The tools section features a flashlight, locator whistle and the ability to report damage to emergency officials. The SC Emergency Manager can function without the need of a data connection, which is useful when basic utilities are offline.

www.scemd.org/stay-informed/mobile-applications/

To keep track of the roads, you'll want to check GDOT and SCDOT.

GDOT map and evacuation routes:

www.dot.ga.gov/DS/Emergency/Hurricane

SCDOT:

www.511sc.org/

SCDOT evacuation routes:

scdot.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html