OFFICIALS: man shoots brother and father, one dead

Sunday, March 22, 2020

JENKINS COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Jenkins County Sheriff's Office says two people were shot and one is dead after a shooting on MLK Boulevard in Millen.

Sheriff Robert Oglesby says it happened at 1:00 p.m. on the 400 block of McComb Drive and MLK Boulevard.

Sheriff Oglesby says one man allegedly shot his brother and father. The brother died from injuries and the father was sent to a hospital in Augusta.

Sheriff Oglesby confirms one person is behind bars. We are working on confirming the names of the individuals involved once family has been notified.

The Jenkins County Sherrif's Office, Jenkins County Coroner and City of Millen Police Department were on scene. They say the GBI has been called to investigate.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.