Nursing home with coronavirus outbreak to connect patients with families on Easter Sunday

Sunday, April 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- After nearly 90 people test positive for the coronavirus in an Augusta nursing home, the facility says it's working to connect patients with their loved ones this Easter Sunday.

In a statement released by Windermere Health and Rehabilitation Center, they say they are ensuring residents can connect with loved ones via virtual visits and are preparing special Easter meals to help them during this difficult time.

“On this Easter Sunday, we wanted to recognize and thank all of our health care workers on the front line of this pandemic. Staff at Windermere Health & Rehabilitation have been working around the clock to ensure our residents are well cared for and we in turn have been doing everything we can do to support staff."

This comes a day after the Richmond County Sheriff's Office and Augusta Fire & EMA inspected the nursing home after concern for the well-being of residents and staff.

Fire officials say 71 patients and 18 employees are now confirmed to have the coronavirus. Family members tell News 12 they found out about the outbreak from the news and they feel like they were left in the dark.

According to the nursing home, they are taking steps to protect the residents including providing appropriate PPE, working closely with local health departments, screening all staff members for respiratory illness, which includes a temperature check.

The statement also said:

"Thank you again to staff, our residents and their families and the broader community for your support at this time. We also thank our local and state authorities for their partnership. We will continue to provide updates as we have them.”

