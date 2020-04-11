Number of coronavirus cases continues to grow in nursing home

Saturday, April 11, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The number of coronavirus cases inside an Augusta nursing home grows to 89 cases.

Officials say 71 patients and now 18 employees have tested positive.

It happened at Windermere Health and Rehabilitation center near Doctors Hospital.

Windemere Health and Rehabilitation is normally a quiet community,

but today looked a little different.

Richmond County Sheriffs Office and fire department vehicles surrounded the facility to observe patient care, safety protocols established by the center, and any potential concerns they found.

"The level of care that they are getting is all over the place," said Alberta Williams.

She say she's been trying to reach her grandmother for nearly a week, and today they received a call.

They say their grandmother was one of 71 patients that tested positive for the virus.

"Now we have a virus that there is no cure for," said Williams.

"She is an elderly lady who cannot move on her own, she is paralyzed on one side of her body and there is nothing that we can do."

We asked officials at the nursing home how it got to this level, and they

say they cannot speculate on the spread of the virus at this time.

Moving forward they are isolating infected residents and alerting family.

As for employees, officials say they are providing PPE and screening staff for respiratory illnesses which includes temperature checks.

Visitation is still restricted for families.

"My biggest fear is that my grandmother is going to fall victim to this, and I will never get to see her or talk to her again," said Williams.

Alberta tells us she is pregnant with twins she's been waiting to tell her grandmother, she says this situation has been a nightmare.