Nurse at a Richmond County jail tests positive for the coronavirus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A nurse employed by the contracted medical provider for the Charles B. Webster Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the nurse called in sick Friday, April 17 to report that she was experiencing symptoms of the virus. They say she was tested on Saturday by AU staff, and she was advised today of the positive test.

Richmond County deputies say there are no other positive cases of COVID-19 at the CBWDC. The say operations continue, however, further safety protocols will be implemented.

More information to follow as details become available.