Family grieves loss of Wis. mother killed by stray bullet

A family in Wisconsin is devastated after a young mother was killed in the crossfire of a gunfight.

The 23-year-old was driving with her sister and their kids when she was hit in the head by a stray bullet.

Surveillance video captured one of the suspects who opened fire during a gun battle Thursday evening.

Just as bullets were flying, Jasmine Banks drove her car through the intersection. Her twin sister Tyra Banks was in the passenger seat.

"Someone was fighting. I looked over and her head dropped," Tyra Banks said. "I can’t get the picture out of my head. And I was holding her."

They were together during their first breaths of life, and sadly for Jasmine’s last.

"Our bond was inseparable," Tyra Banks said.

So was the bond between Jasmine and her mother, Ronica Banks.

"Numb, heartbroken. A piece of me is gone," she said. "She didn't do anything to anyone."

Gripping each other and trying to find strength, the women sobbed, not only for their loss but for Jasmine’s 5-month-old son.

He and Tyra’s 6-year-old daughter were in the backseat during the shootout. They’re physically OK, but the senseless crime is leaving emotional scars on many.

"What is it going to take for people to see they’re tearing people apart?” asked Wanona Thomas, the victim’s sister. “We are all supposed to be brothers and sisters, especially in the black community. We are doing more damage to ourselves than anybody else. Innocent bystanders. Look how many people die within a month here."

There’s no word on any arrests in the case.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help with expenses for Banks’ infant son and for her funeral.

