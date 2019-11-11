Nuclear plant in SC shut down because of leak

Dominion Energy’s VC Summer Nuclear Plant has been temporarily shut down after a small leak in the reactor coolant system was discovered.

The VC Summer Nuclear Plant shut down because of a small leak. (Source: WISTV/Gray News)

A representative for Dominion Energy stated that the small leak is captured within the site’s containment building and is has not leaked outside.

The small leak is not at a level that would require a plant shutdown, however, operators decided to shut down the reactor to fix it.

During this shutdown, the plant is taking proactive measures to find and address any other impacted components.

Dominion Energy has not announced how long the shut down will last.

