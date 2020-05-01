Smiling and ventilator-free, 2-year-old continues to recover from shooting

Friday, May 1, 2020

Joelle Curry

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 2-year-old girl is now off the ventilator she had been using in a hospital as she continues to recover after being accidentally shot by her brother.

Joelle Curry's 8-year-old brother accidentally shot her more than two weeks ago after he discovered a gun and was playing with it.

Joelle’s situation was grim when she was taken to the hospital after the shooting on April 11 at 817 Cummings Road in Evans.

At times, she fought for her life.

But a Facebook photo of her now off the ventilator shows her with a big smile and a pink polka-dotted ribbon in her hair.

Authorities this week arrested her mother, Stephanie Thomas, and charged her with three counts of cruelty to children in the second degree. According to the warrants, Thomas left her kids "unattended in an unsafe environment that she had prior knowledge of."

Thomas said the shooting occurred at her brother's house.

Authorities said they learned the gun belonged to Andre Armon Green, and he led officers to the area where he threw it into the woods. A police dog found a magazine and a compact 9 mm Ruger, authorities said.

Green has been charged with tampering with evidence and reckless conduct, authorities said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

