November golf in Augusta - climate factors to think about

Monday, April 6, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- With the announcement of the Masters being rescheduled for the week of November 9-15, we decided to dig into the numbers for what our climate data could say about a fall tournament.

The biggest factor is likely the early sunsets. Sunsets this time of year are between 7:50 - 8 PM. Sunsets during November 9-15th are between 5:24 - 5:28 PM. In April, we average around 12 hour and 50 minute days. November tournament day lengths would be roughly 10 hours and 30 minutes. Less day light means tighter schedules for an event that relies on the sun.

November is usually a relatively dry month for Augusta, but not much different than April. Bush Field averages 2.82" of rain in November and 2.84" in April. The weather during tournament days will be dependent on our set up that week, which is impossible to predict this far out. Average highs during November tournament days are between 69°-71°, which is slightly cooler that the average highs in the mid 70s early April. Average lows are similar for April (mid 40s) and November (low 40s).

Severe weather is more likely during the spring for our region, but we know it can still happen in November as well. Shorter days and a less favorable sun angle in November usually leads to less severe weather ingredients being able to materialize. This is good considering just last year tee times were moved to earlier in the day in anticipation of severe storms that moved through in the afternoon.

The wettest November in Augusta on record was in 1947 with 8.25" of rain. 1947 was also the coolest November on record with a monthly average temperature of 60.3°. The warmest year on record was 2001 with a monthly average of 74.9°. 1960 was the driest November for Augusta with only 0.09" recorded for the entire month.

Let's just hope the weather this year is a lot better than November 9-15, 2019.