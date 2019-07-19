Not your typical sport

Friday, July 19, 2019

Aiken, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A few local girls are putting an old sport back on the map.

This group of ladies don't have to do any talking, their feet do it all.

Allie Bryant explains, how her clogging journey began.

"So at first my parents kind of forced me to come just to get me off the couch. So the first day I was like ughh, this isn't my gig but then I started learning steps and I started to understand them and get them and as I progressed I started to really love it."

Allie is seventeen and has been clogging for ten years. While, Teagan isn't even ten years old yet; she's only seven.

"It's been a fun journey because I've been able to learn all these new steps," Teagan smiles as she explains her clogging progression.

Madisyn is the oldest of the three and has been clogging for twelve years. She's been in more competitions then she can remember.

She tells News 12 it's her style that sets her a part from most cloggers her age.

"I'm more of a traditional clogger, a lot of people do contemporary which is more upbeat but, I'm more of laid back traditional; like the old-time clogging people," Madisyn works to explain her individuality.

Each girl, has placed in the Miss America Clogging Hall of Fame, one of the most elite clogging competitions in South Carolina.

They say, what they've learned through clogging will go on with them throughout the rest of their lives.

Allie Bryant explains,

"Whenever you learn a step you may not be able to get it in that moment but, when you continue to learn and practice you learn that you can do that and when you continue to do it, you learn to not underestimate yourself and you can set your mind to anything."

The girls will go on to compete in the national clogging competition in the fall representing Southern Thunder clogging studio. They all hope to make the All-American team.