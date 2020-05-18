Not your typical fun in the sun: how the pandemic affects summer camps

Monday, May 18, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- As parents start to get back to work, summer camps are ramping up to welcome kids all around to take up some of that extra time, but a bit different than years past.

"It's going to look a little bit different than our typical summer camp," Brandy Mitchell, owner of CSRA Kids, said.

Gov. Kemp is not allowing overnight camps, and for the day camps, there are restrictions. Things like requiring parents to drop off from their vehicles and prohibiting unnecessary visitors.

"We also have guidelines based on state requirements to limit the amount of kids int he building," Mitchell said.

Some camps are changing the ratio of children to staff to prevent over-crowding and are keeping children within the same small groups when they come in.

"If you are going to be looking at a summer because those camps will fill up quickly," Mitchell said.

And Mitchell says some camps will be starting a little bit later than usual due to COVID-19.

"Some camps are waiting to start their camps in June others in July," she said.

Camps like the YMCA, the City of Aiken, and the Kroc Center will all be providing services.

"They have been at-home or under supervision with different people for the last couple of months so if we can provide just a little bit more normalcy, we have to be able to do that this summer," Mitchell said.

These camps are ready to let children have fun during the summer while following the preferred guidelines from the CDC about social distancing and guidelines from Gov. Kemp.

