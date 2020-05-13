Not so fast: Georgia teens must pass road test to keep their driver's license

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) -- Georgia teens who received their driver’s license during the COVID-19 pandemic without taking an on-the-road test will now have to complete one by Sept. 30.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order on Tuesday that updated guidelines on driving tests in the state. According to the order, anyone who received their license without taking the on-the-road test now must complete one no later than Sept. 30.

The order also states that the Department of Driver’s Services can complete the on-the-road test by “remote” means if necessary.

Kemp’s order also states that the agency must update information to reflect the suspension of on-the-road tests was only temporary.

The agency released information in early May that almost 20,000 teens had acquired their driver’s license while the on-the-road test was suspended. This new order means that all of them will now have to pass the on-the-road test by Sept. 30 to keep their license.

