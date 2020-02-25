North Augusta's growth becomes much more than a 'dream' for city officials, residents

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

NORTH AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Riverside Village is almost complete, and exits 1 and 5 are prime spots for new development.

There's a lot of growth in North Augusta.

The chamber talked Tuesday about how it all affects the quality of life for people living there.

Riverside was a huge turning point for North Augusta as it has brought in residential and retail spaces alongside a huge space for entertainment.

But there’s more on the way.

“I don’t have the details, but I have the dream,” North Augusta Mayor Bob Pettit said.

Pettit could only dream of what his city has become.

"An unusual phenomenon, where we're actually getting younger people coming here because they see the live, work, play opportunities, and so we're benefiting dramatically from that with the younger population,” Pettit said.

Growth in North Augusta started years back before Pettit’s term and is still developing.

“It's just like, like almost like the perfect storm of opportunity of business, commerce, and residential,” Pettit said.

One of those businesses witnessing the perfect storm is Jim Bush Floral Shop. They've seen the changes since they started 25 years ago.

“Used to be everybody who came in, we knew who they were, it was like, ‘Oh there's a connection with somebody,’ you know, but now people that come in I've never even seen them or heard of them,” Terri Bush-Webb, one of the floral shop’s owners, said.

Bush-Webb is happy to see the growth, but still loves the old town feel.

“There's a lot more traffic, but I love the little town,” Bush-Webb said. “We still have that little town feeling, but I love having the new businesses in town. It brings more business to us, too."

As for the improvements, Bush-Webb can’t say enough.

“We definitely have tickets, season tickets, love SRP Park, love the Crowne Plaza, love everything,” Bush-Webb said.

There's about to be even more to love here. Construction is still continuing, and like Pettit said, property near the interstates has changed dramatically – especially at exit 5.

We're looking to see more residential growth around exit 1.

