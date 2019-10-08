Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- North Augusta's city administrator is leaving to take a job in Columbia.

Todd Glover is resigning from the city effective Nov. 1, 2019 after accepting a position to become the executive director of the Municipal Association of South Carolina.

"The City of North Augusta is grateful for Mr. Glover’s nine years of leadership as City Administrator," the city said in a statement. "While the development of Riverside Village is certainly his crowning achievement, the City has benefited in every aspect from his dedication and vision."

The transition process and search for a new city administrator will be announced in the coming weeks.

