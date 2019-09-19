North Augusta's Chick-fil-A is closing for a remodel

Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- North Augusta's Chick-fil-A will be closing for over a month for renovations.

The word comes from the North Augusta location's Facebook page where they say they'll be closing the doors on Friday, Sept. 20.

"This remodel will include a larger kitchen, a second drive-thru, additional parking, and a completely new interior," the post reads.

The owners say the remodel should take only a few weeks with an estimated re-open date of the beginning of November.

"While we wish we didn't have to endure the heartbreak of temporarily closing, we can't wait to share the new and updated restaurant with you in November," the post said.

