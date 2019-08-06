North Augusta votes to buy land to build new fire station, questions remain

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC 26 at 7

North Augusta City Council voted to rezone the old Flythe property off Georgia Ave so that they can build a new Department of Public Safety. (Source: WRDW/WAGT)

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After more than two years of debate, North Augusta city leaders gave the green light on a location for a new fire station.

Council members voted 4-3 on a resolution Monday night to purchase property at 311 W. Martintown Road for the building. It's a vacant lot at the corner of Martintown Road and Observatory Ave. It backs up to Clay Street.

The lot was discussed in 2016, but it does not have room for the public safety building as well. So, at the time, it was removed from conversations. Council members say the public pushback over the Flythe Property made it a viable option once again.

"We respected their concerns and looked for another option," said Mayor Bob Pettit. "We found it, and that's what council decided last night to do."

Although the Clay Street property was voted through after only a few weeks, the mayor says it was enough time for the public to decide.

"People understood what the Clay Street property was," Mayor Pettit said. "We provided them at the study session when we specifically talked about it, a tentative outline."

The city will use $250,000 in Capitol Projects Sales Tax Funds to buy the land. They plan on selling the Flythe/Seven Gables Property--which the city paid $850,000 for.

Councilmember Fletcher Dickert voted against the move to buy the Clay Street property.

"It's costing the city more money to go there," Dickert said.

He says the new location will affect more homes. Also, he says separating the fire station and headquarters could be expensive.

"I don't think operationally it's going to cause us challenges," Dickert said. "I think it just may have some cost implications."

But, he says it's time to stop the debate and start acting quickly.

"We need to make a decision on headquarters," Dickert said. "We need to sell Flythe, and then we need to move the fire station forward as quickly as possible."

The council decision Monday night is not final. It still has to be brought before the planning commission, and then the council would vote to rezone the land to public use.

After the sale, there's a bidding process for construction. The mayor says they are looking at city-owned locations for the new public safety headquarters. He says they won't have to buy another piece of land.