North Augusta unveils plans for Greeneway connection to downtown

Wednesday, October 2, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new way to commute to North Augusta's downtown may be on the way.

North Augusta City Council heard a presentation on a Greeneway expansion this week about updating the downtown connection plan.

The idea is to connect the Riverfront to downtown via the Greeneway. They'd use Bluff Avenue to do that.

"North Augusta Forward is currently working through the Main Street program to revitalize downtown," said Avery Spears-Mahoney, director of North Augusta Forward. "The downtown Greeneway connector is a key piece of that in terms of an economic engine."

Phase one of the project includes creating a Bluff Avenue Streetscape at a cost of more than $1.2 million.

"Sidewalks will be put in place on Bluff Avenue to connect the downtown to the Greeneway," Spears-Mahoney said.

The city also envisions what they are calling a "festival street" along West Main Street, connecting West Avenue to Georgia Avenue.

For downtown business owners, it's great news.

"I think the Greeneway is our signature thing, and to capitalize on that is great," said Suzanne Fanning, owner of the Pink Dipper.

More people downtown, means better business. She says cyclists already bike down to her shop.

"Who knows, maybe we can get to a point where we have to install a bike rack," Fanning said.

It's safe to say the city would be just fine with that.

"Just comparing the current pictures to what is coming in store, brightening up downtown, revitalizing, seeing more people, more pedestrians; that's so exciting," Fanning said.

North Augusta Forward expects this project to get started at the first of the year. They say council members have responded positively to the presentation.

They have a three-year goal to finish phase one. But, council has to vote the plan through first.

Spears-Mahoney says the city will monitor the success of phase one before moving forward on any other expansions downtown.