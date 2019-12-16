North Augusta unveils initial plans for new public safety headquarters

Monday, December 16, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta is moving forward with their new public safety headquarters.

On Monday night, city council decided to take on the design phase.

The new facility will be at the corner of East Buena Vista and Riverside Boulevard, right next door to their current home.

North Augusta's public safety headquarters takes you back in time. But, soon a new building will bring them into the 21st century.

"We are looking forward to breathing easy and having some new stuff," said Chief John Thomas of North Augusta Public Safety.

Breathing easy, quite literally, because the lower level was gutted because of mold and asbestos.

Chief Thomas says this time they're building with room to grow.

"We cannot build it today and move in, and then it's out of date by the time we move in," Chief Thomas said. "So, we've got to plan for the future. That's a big part of what we are doing."'

The new building will likely have an emergency operations center, which the city currently does not have.

"If there's a hurricane, a tornado, a flood, if there's God forbid an active shooter," Chief Thomas said, "you know those are things we have to keep our finger on the pulse with."

The lot will have an exercise room to keep officers in shape. And, the majority of council agreed to put the municipal courts under the same roof.

"If I can get everybody as a nucleus under the same building, then obviously we can operate in a more efficient manner," Chief Thomas said.

They're trying to be efficient with costs too, but its at $8.25 million just for construction of the 33,000 square foot facility.

The total budget is $10.5 million.

More space, a functioning roof, and better response times are important.

But, Chief Thomas says this means even more than that.

'It gives our people an opportunity to be proud of where they work," he said. "That's the main thing."

The officers won't be out of their current place anytime soon. The design phase will last around three months, and then it goes out for bids.

