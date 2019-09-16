North Augusta plans expansion of Greeneway, sees future downtown

Monday, September 16, 2019

News 12 at 11 o'clock

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta City Council unanimously voted Monday tonight to move forward with a Greeneway expansion.

They accepted two pieces of land as a gift from the North Augusta Forward organization. The land will be used to extend the Greeneway even further beyond I-20.

For many biking or walking the North Augusta Greeneway, the seven miles of trail isn't quite enough.

"The more mileage we can get out of it the better," said Jeff Spires, a resident of North Augusta.

He uses the Greeneway usually two or three days a week, either cycling or running the trails.

"I think we've got a hidden gem here," Spires said. "It's a really great way to showcase North Augusta."

Currently, the Greeneway ends in the Woodstone neighborhood. But, the city plans to extend it to Mayfield Court. Eventually, it would connect to the old North Augusta Country Club property.

"The more neighborhoods and areas we can touch and attract folks to the Greeneway and to use the Greeneway is a benefit to the quality of life in North Augusta," said Avery Spears-Mahoney, executive director of North Augusta Forward.

North Augusta Forward is planning on expanding the Greeneway into the downtown area.

"We want the folks that are using the Greeneway to come up to downtown and visit the businesses, eat at the restaurants, enjoy our downtown," Spears-Mahoney said.

Some, like Jeff Spires, are already riding their bikes downtown--even across the river.

"I'll ride downtown and eat say at Pizza Joint or Nacho Mama's," Spires said. "I'll get something to eat and then I'll ride back. So, if they can extend it, yeah it'll be great."

The two pieces of land accepted on Monday night are just pieces of a larger vision for the Greeneway to connect all of North Augusta.

Before any expansion can begin, there's more property that the city must acquire. There's no timetable on the expansion near the old North Augusta Country Club.

However, North Augusta Forward hopes to get the downtown project moving by the first of the year.

