North Augusta plans to move forward with site for new public safety headquarters

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC 26 at 7

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta is planning to move forward with a new location for its new public safety headquarters.

Councilmembers say they will approve putting the headquarters at a city-owned site at the corner of East Buena Vista and Riverside Blvd. pending site testing results.

North Augusta's current public safety headquarters has seen better days. Officers are even using the old holding cells as storage space.

"That headquarters over there has been there since I was a kid," said Eric Presnell, a North Augusta councilman.

Presnell says council is in agreement on the new location.

"I think a lot of the residents are used to it being here," Presnell said. "It's just moving it across the road. I think it's a win-win for everybody."

For years, city leaders envisioned the new headquarters at the Flythe/Seven Gables Property on Georgia Avenue.

"The fact that the land has been there this whole time," said April Lowry, a North Augusta resident, "it does make you wonder why they didn't go ahead and decide that instead of buying the other piece of land."

The city is hearing mostly positive feedback. Most residents are just happy to see action with the project.

Crews were on-site Wednesday doing environmental testing at the proposed site.

"We've got a good department here, so I would love for them to be taken care of better," Lowry said.

Councilmembers say they aren't sure when the project will move forward. First, the testing results must come in and be approved.

Once that's completed, the city will start the formal design process.