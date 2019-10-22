North Augusta ministry gives medical supplies to those in need

Tuesday, October 22, 2019

News 12 at 6 a.m.

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta ministry is helping those in need by offering free medical supplies and equipment.

Dana's Recovery Room, inside a small room of Immanuel Baptist Church, offers everything from wheelchairs to walkers.

Sandra and Larry Nuss, who run the recovery room, make the trip with medical supplies in tow every week.

"It's a huge need. I didn't realize how much of a need," Sandra Nuss said.

The ministry started in a church closet, and now Sandra receives four or five calls a day with people willing to drop off donations.

"She would love this," Nuss said. "She would be all about all this."

It's named after Sandra's daughter, Dana. At age seven, she was diagnosed with leukemia.

For seven years she battled, still helping church members battling their own illnesses.

"They would ask for her," Nuss said. "She would talk to 'em, 'Well, your eyebrows might fall out, but they'll grow back.' ... They all depended on her, and then she would comfort 'em."

Dana's legacy lives on by giving away medical supplies and even hospital beds to people.

"The need is there because they don't have money extra," Nuss said, "to have a walker is $100."

The Nuss family knows what that's like.

"I eventually had to just quit work and take my retirement and pay everything off," Nuss said.

The small room inside Immanuel Baptist Church is their way to give back. They are helping people in a position that they're all too familiar with.

"I didn't think it was changing people very much, you know giving 'em a walker or a wheelchair," she said. "But, I think it goes deeper."

That's because there's two people behind the mission with big hearts who are wanting to make a big difference.

If you are in need or want to donate medical equipment, you can call the church office at 803-279-4191.

