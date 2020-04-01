North Augusta man's shooting death ruled a homicide

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A North Augusta man whose body was found this week was shot to death in a homicide, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

Trenton Nichols, 26, of Seymour Drive in North Augusta was reported missing in February, and his body was found after 3 p.m. Monday in the wood line off St. Johns Church Road in Aiken.

His death was considered suspicious, authorities said after the discovery.

He was last seen Feb. 17.

