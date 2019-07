Wednesday, July 3, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A North Augusta man has been sentenced to prison after recording under women’s dresses during a PRIDE event in Dublin, Ireland.

61-year-old Russell Sykes was sentenced to two months in a Dublin prison after illegally recording under women’s dresses during the PRIDE event on June 29.

He appeared in the District Court on July 1 and was sentenced the next day.