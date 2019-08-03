North Augusta man dead after motorcycle crash

Saturday, August 3, 2019

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says a motorcycle crash in Edgefield County left one person dead.

The Edgefield County Coroner has identified the driver as 41-year-old Robert Edward Dorn III of North Augusta.

Deputies say it happened at around 6:30 p.m. Dorn was traveling north on his motorcycle, crossed the center lane and ran off the left side of the road striking several trees.

Deputies say the driver was not wearing a helmet and died on impact.