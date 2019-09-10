North Augusta is growing right before our very eyes

Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

North Augusta is growing right in front of our eyes. The area is booming with more shops, businesses, restaurants, and even green space. (Source: WRDW)

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- North Augusta is growing right in front of our eyes. The area is booming with more shops, businesses, restaurants, and even green space.

Emily Estes is the manager at Vikki's -- one of the most recent businesses to move into downtown North Augusta.

“We love the location,” Estes said. “It's really good; it's definitely picked up.”

This is their second store in Aiken County. Estes says they chose this spot to get closer to their customers who live across the river.

“A lot of people from Evans and some from Augusta were like, ‘I really would like to come shop over here, but it's just way too far in Aiken, too,’ so we would just ship their stuff.”

Now their customers don't have to wait for the mail to come.

“It's definitely worked out for us without having to ship their stuff, and they actually come in and look at it,” Estes said.

Vikki's isn't the only business calling North Augusta home.

“We've had AR Workshop announce next to Your Pie, also saw over the weekend Sheila's Baking Company coming next to AR Workshop,” North Augusta City Administrator Todd Glover said.

That's not all. North Augusta Forward is remodeling the old carpet shop on Georgia Avenue. It'll have a food hall on the first floor and co-working space on the second. Glover attributes much of the growth to Riverside Village.

“We're having businesses come in and say what's the closest I can get to that, and as places fill up that's gonna be further and further away, and so at some point you'll get to Martintown Road and those areas,” Glover said

That's been the goal all along, according to Glover.

“We've said from the beginning if downtown doesn't grow because of Riverside Village we've failed,” Glover said.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved