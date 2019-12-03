North Augusta is carrying out a new emergency system

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- North Augusta has implemented a new system to help streamline the process of getting out emergency information to residents.

CodeRED, a Florida-based company, is working with the city to execute its new system to send notifications to help disseminate vital information.

"CodeRED’s robust system will provide North Augusta Public Safety officials with a reliable, easy-to use technology to enhance our emergency preparedness plans,” said Chief John Thomas.

North Augusta Public Safety will use this system as a backbone to communicate with residents by sending messages, emails, calls, and posts on social media for emergencies.

To get enrolled, visit www.onsolve.com.

