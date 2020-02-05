Augusta firefighter turns old trees into incredible creations

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- What started as a hobby has turned into a second job for a local firefighter.​

Josh Heyns was introduced to the tips and tricks of woodworking at a young age.

"As a kid, me and my dad built skateboard ramps. He was always doing some kind of working on the house or something like that," said the owner of Valhalla Custom Creations

But he didn't pick up the tools for himself until about four years ago.

"I probably had seen something on social media or HGTV and was like, 'that looks cool'."

It started as a hobby.

"Very small projects, mainly for myself and my family."

But a year and a half later, he started Valhalla Custom Creations out of his home in North Augusta.

"I wanted to make tables worthy of Valhalla, which is, simple form, 'Viking heaven'. They're heroes, so I wanted tables that were worthy of that highest honor," Heyns said.

Tables aren't the only thing Heyns creates.

"Headboards, metal bed frames, just about anything. I didn't wanna be limited to just, 'ah he's just a woodworker'."

He gets all his lumber locally, sometimes when he's just driving down the road.

"I'll see somebody cutting a tree down on the side of the road. I'll be like hey can you please leave a big old section of the trunk for me and I'll swing by with my trailer and winch it up."

Heyns says he works on up to six projects a month. He runs the business mostly by himself, so he puts his own personal TLC into each one. The end results are fit for the heroes in Valhalla.

Heyns' other passion is his job as an Augusta firefighter, and he doesn't plan to give that up anytime soon, but he says he'd love Valhalla Custom Creations to grow into a full time business as well.

If you're interested in his work, you can reach him via email at joshuaheyns.vcc@gmail.com , or on Facebook at Valhalla Custom Creations.

