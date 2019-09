Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- North Augusta is experiencing a power outage early Thursday.

According to Dominion Energy, more than 600 of their customers are without power as of around 5:30 a.m.

Still no word on what caused the outage.

