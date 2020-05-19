North Augusta city leaders look at ways to help small businesses

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Small businesses in North Augusta may get more help from the city.

On Monday night, city leaders considered moving facade grant money to a small business micro-grant program to help brick-and-mortar stores.

The money would go toward spending related to COVID-19, like buying personal protection equipment or making city utility payments.

Leaders also say the state of civil emergency is officially lifted in North Augusta.

On July 7, utilities will start disconnections again for people behind on bills. Residents have until July 6 to pay past-due amounts.

