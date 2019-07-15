North Augusta city council postpones rezoning vote for old Flythe property

Monday, July 15, 2019

News 12 at 11 o'clock

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) -- North Augusta's new fire station on the hill may not happen after all. News 12 has been following the decision to rezone the property on the hill off Georgia Avenue for public use.

There's been a lot of back and forth with a lot of people in the historic neighborhood not happy with the plan for the proposed Fire Station No. 1.

The final vote was set for tonight, but that didn't happen. The city council unanimously decided to table the vote which delays the vote until the next council meeting.

The city council chambers were packed tonight as a sea of locals dressed in red asked North Augusta's city council to stop.

"It's kind of a way to make it be known without having to say anything," said Jo Morris, a North Augusta resident.

Their silent protest was finally heard.

"The motion is tabled tonight," said Mayor Bob Pettit.

He said the vote was delayed in order for council members to discuss things further and evaluate other options.

"It was probably the right thing to do given that, you know, we've had a lot of feedback and some, you know, some new light come into some other things that we may be able to do," said Eric Presnell, a council member.

Some residents are a little more apprehensive.

"I think it's a good half-step in the right direction. I won't count my chickens until they hatch," said David Weikle, a resident of North Augusta.

A good half-step Weikle says because the city did vote to change their own zoning rules that would allow properties listed for public use to be built in neighborhood overlays.

"This gives future city councils a blank check to go in any of these 11 neighborhoods and put whatever they want right next door," said a North Augusta resident.

The decision left many still frustrated about the direction that they feel the city is going.

"We are better than this. We've always had a small town feel. We've always been a great little town. There's no reason this has to be shoved down the throats of people who've lived here all their lives," said Weikle.

Overall, the location of the new fire station is in limbo right now. The city council immediately went back into a session to talk further about the Flythe property and other options after the council meeting adjourned.

Council members News 12 spoke to say other ideas and locations came up tonight which made them reconsider their vote. Now, it’s really just a matter of waiting for the next council meeting.

