North Augusta businesses starting new monthly event to get more people downtown

Thursday, September 12, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - New apartments, restaurants and businesses are popping up all over North Augusta.

"We are seeing lots of growth, lots of activity and there really is a buzz going. It's really exciting," said Lauren Muns, Co-Owner of Shoppe 3130.

Muns opened Shoppe 3130 last month. Business owners, along with Shoppe 3130, are taking matters into their own hands to get more people downtown.

They're starting a new monthly event called "Third Thursdays."

"It's setting the standard of, 'Hey, North Augusta is where to go to find unique businesses, to find great food and to be able to mingle in unique atmospheres," Muns said.

The third Thursday each month businesses will stay open until 8 p.m.

Those involved see it turning into something similar to a street festival.

"Seeing lots more businesses and people parking, walking a few blocks," Muns said, "You know, having dinner, going shopping"

They hope to do it all while maintaining the character and history of downtown.

If anyone knows how to do that, it's Havird Usry.

"I believe that North Augusta has the same opportunity that downtown Augusta has to see a resurgence, if not more of an opportunity," Usry said.

Usry's family bought the historic Sno-cap Drive-in back in March--breathing into it new life.

He sees that as the vision for "Third Thursdays" and for all of downtown.

"We wanted to bring this restaurant back to its original form," Usry said. "I think that's what downtown Augusta and downtown North Augusta are trying to do is really make them the core of the city again."

Many people News 12 spoke to compared "Third Thursdays" to "First Friday" in downtown Augusta. North Augusta Forward is also organizing the event along with area business leaders.

The first "Third Thursday" is next week.