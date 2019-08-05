North Augusta approves new site for public safety building

August 5, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. -- (WRDW/WAGT) In a surprising vote, North Augusta council members voted 'yes' on a resolution to purchase the Martintown Road and Observatory Road property to build the new fire station.

Since they passed it as a resolution, it only requires one vote.

The city will go through a due diligence period, and if all checks out, they will purchase the property.

This comes after public backlash over the purchase of the old Seven Gables property.

City leaders say they are not sure yet what they will do with the old Flythe property.

