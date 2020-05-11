North Augusta man accused of attempted murder in Warrenville gunfire incident

Monday, May 11, 2020

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A North Augusta man faces a charge of attempted murder after shooting at someone and hitting their home in Warrenville, deputies said.

On Sunday night, deputies responded to the 3200 block of Augusta Road for reports of gunfire.

Around 8:30 pm, after responding deputies arrived in the area on Augusta Road, they found a homeowner who told them he was shot at. While he and two others were outside, he heard shots ring out and ran for cover inside his home. He later found several bullet holes in the side of his home where he and a friend were standing, according to authorities.

Witnesses who saw the shooter described him to authorities, saying he left his car in the road after the shooting and ran away from the scene.

As the investigation progressed, the Aiken bloodhound tracking team, deputies and investigators found a vehicle near the shooting scene, a rifle in a nearby dumpster and other evidence based on information provided by witnesses in the area.

Deputies said they found and arrested Joseph Christopher Hanson, 26, of North Augusta, near the shooting location. Hanson was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center where he was booked on one count of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, authorities said.

