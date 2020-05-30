North Augusta Nike Peach Jam cancelled due to COVID-19

Saturday, May 30, 2020

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Nike Elite Youth Basketball League has announced the North Augusta Peach Jam has been cancelled.

The national recruiting showcase was set to be held at the Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta on July 8-12. The tournament is one of the most longstanding and prestigious grassroots basketball tournaments on the amateur circuit featuring the best high school basketball players from across the country and Canada.

In a statement on the Nike EYBL website, it reads:

"As we continue to navigate the evolving impact of COVID-19, we are cancelling the remainder of the 2020 EYBL season.

This was not a decision taken lightly, but the health and safety of our athletes, families, fans and employees is our top priority. We look forward to bringing the EYBL back in 2021.

We understand EYBL has provided a platform for intense competition, showcased some of the sport’s greatest talent, and gathered a strong community to celebrate their shared love for the game. To fill the void of play, we are creating an access-only, online portal of game footage for coaches, launching in June.

The 2020 EYBL athletes will always be part of the EYBL family."

