North Augusta City Administrator's last day: What it means for future projects

Friday, November 1, 2019

News 12 at 5 and 6 o'clock

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Friday was North Augusta Administrator Todd Glover's last day. He will start a new job in Columbia as the Executive Director of the Municipal Association on Nov. 11.

Glover is the mastermind behind some major development projects like Riverside Village and the new amphitheater.

In his nine years as North Augusta City Administrator, he turned woods and ruins near Brick Pond Park into a suburban epicenter, complete with a brand new baseball stadium. But, he's leaving before the Riverside Village project is fully complete, and amidst rumors of Minor League Baseball's reorganization.

But, Glover says he's not concerned about the future of the Greenjackets.

"I think had this project not occurred, and had the Greenjackets still been at their old stadium, it may have been an issue to be concerned about. Not now," he said.

And what about the controversial fire station and public safety headquarters? That project isn't done either.

"I am happy that we have the fire station location locked down. We've got the headquarters location locked down. So, I feel like at least the foundation for all of the big projects that we've been working on is set," said Glover.

While he has been the brainpower behind lots of North Augusta's growth, he says it hasn't been a one-man job, and feels the city's best days are still ahead of them.

"Our staff has been involved in this from the get-go. So, I'm not taking institutional knowledge out with me. They'll still be here, and doing a lot of the heavy lifting," said Glover.

In Glover's new job, he'll be working closely with cities all over South Carolina. North Augusta is one of them.

North Augusta Mayor Bob Pettit says initial interviews to fill Glover's position won't happen for several weeks. He says they haven't even starting throwing around names for possible replacements.

In the meantime, Assistant City Manager Rachelle Moody will serve as the interim city manager.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved

