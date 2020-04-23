Non-violent inmates could be released at Charles B. Webster Detention Center due to COVID-19

Thursday, April 23, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Inmates across the country have been released or are seeking release due to coronavirus concerns.

After two Charles B. Webster Detention Center employees tested positive, and more than 100 inmates were exposed, we wanted to know the response here locally.

The detention center is considering releases of non-violent inmates, but first they're working on safety measures.

Webster houses about 1,000 inmates -- none of which are currently set for a COVID-19 release.

“It’s like hanging a screen door or a submarine, it doesn’t make any sense for us to be in here like this,” said one inmate.

If they’re not released, they’re asking for some relief instead.

“We haven’t been given enough chemicals to clean our rooms and keep our environment safe,” another inmate said.

The Southern Center for Human Rights sent a letter to all Georgia jails, asking sheriffs to release some non-violent offenders. More than half of Webster's population faces non-violent charges.

The Prison Policy Initiative found diseases typically spread faster in jails because of close proximity and lack of cleaning. And we found even before this pandemic, Webster health reports show how quickly a disease like Hepatitis can spread -- an increase to 146 cases in a 12-month period last year.​

Considering this, the risk for COVID-10 spreading here is likely similar without new precautions in place.

“If 100 came back positive, that would be a nightmare scenario for us. We cannot isolate 1,000 individuals,” Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree said.

Roundtree estimates 100 to 150 inmates may have been exposed to a positive nurse who administered their medication. It’s why releasing some of these non-violent offenders is a possibility.

“It’s a fix for the jail, that’s not a fix for Richmond County,” Roundtree said. “So we’re not there yet, but that is an option”

U.S Attorney for the Southern District, Bobby Christine, says they’re leaving it up to local officials to decide who gets released and when. But even so, he says releasing them on a large scale could pose more danger outside than it would here, confined inside.

“We have not had some knee-jerk reaction and put people at risk by releasing anyone who should not be released,” Christine said.

Webster is currently awaiting cloth masks for inmates and more testing capabilities through the National Guard. RCSO says they’re also working to sanitize several times a day. Meanwhile, they’re looking to contingency plans like transfers to medical facilities and building expansion projects for isolation areas in the future.

But here in the present, a federal grant could be the immediate solution.

“Those funds really have a broad spectrum over which they can be applied,” Christine said.

That grant, totaling $24 million in federal emergency funding to criminal justice, could mean $8 million for jails, detention centers, and prisons in the southern district.

From more medical supplies to inmates, protective gear for staff, overtime pay to jailers, officials hope this funding can offer a buffer before any releases in response to COVID-19.

“But all options are on the table, but we are not at the one yet,” Roundtree said.

The sheriff's office is expecting supplies and testing for the jail in the coming days. If any inmates get released, the courts would have to sign off on it first.

