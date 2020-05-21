Non-combat incident kills S.C. serviceman in Afghanistan

Thursday, May 21, 2020

The Department of Defense on Thursday announced the death of a soldier who was supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

1st Lt. Trevarius Ravon Bowman, 25, from Spartanburg, S.C., died Tuesday at Bagram Air Force Base, Afghanistan, from an incident that was not combat-related. The incident is under investigation.

Bowman was assigned to Company B, 198th Signal Battalion, 261st Signal Brigade, Newberry, S.C. The unit is attached to the 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, South Carolina National Guard.

