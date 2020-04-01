No workers so far have tested positive for COVID-19 at Plant Vogtle

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

WAYNESBORO, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Plant Vogtle said no workers have tested positive for coronavirus, although test results are being waited for more than a dozen.

Spokeswoman Adrienne R. Tickle to WRDW/WAGT that test results are being awaited for 13 workers at the nuclear power plant near Waynesboro where construction is underway on two additional units.

Tickle said 31 employees have tested negative.

