No winner on Friday takes lottery winnings to $410 million

Monday, June 8, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- With no winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions® drawing, the jackpot rolled to $410 million on Tuesday.

South Carolinians must purchase their tickets by 10 p.m. on Tuesday for the 11 p.m. drawing. Tickets are $2 and available at most grocery stores and convenience stores in our state.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million. In Friday night’s drawing more than 11,000 winning tickets were sold in South Carolina for prizes of $2 up to $500.

SC Lottery claims center accepting drop-off claims

Soon South Carolina Education Lottery players will be able to drop off their winning tickets at the Lottery’s Claims Center on Assembly St. in Columbia.

Starting Wednesday, June 10, players can drop off claims from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Checks will be mailed to winners within two business days of the drop-off.

Claims will be accepted at the door. The Claims Center’s lobby will remain closed to the public. Players are encouraged to wear a mask and abide by social distancing markers on the sidewalk outside of the Claims Center while waiting to drop off claims.

There are three items claimants will need to have: 1.) a signed winning ticket, 2.) a copy of the claimant’s picture identification, and 3.) a completed claim form. Claim forms are available at sceducationlottery.com, lottery retailers, and the Claims Center. Claimants will be given a receipt when a claim is dropped off.

Location: SC Lottery Claims Center, 1309 Assembly St., Columbia, SC 29201

Phone: 803-253-4004

Several other options are available to claim prize money. Prizes of $500 or less can be redeemed at SC Lottery retailers. Prizes of $100,000 or less can be claimed by mail. Winners of more than $100,000 can call the Lottery at 803-253-4004 and follow the prompts to leave a message.

