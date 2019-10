Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia-Carolina State Fair officials have announced a new admissions policy specifically targeting teens.

According to the fair, teens aged 15 and under are required to be accompanied by a parent to enter the fair.

"Anyone 15 and under not accompanied by a parent will not be admitted," a statement said.

The State Fair says safety spurned them to make the change.

