A truck has slammed into the Olive Road overpass. Again.

Thursday, June 4, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Not for the first time and probably not for the last, a truck has slammed into a notoriously low overpass in Augusta.

On Thursday morning, the road was closed and traffic cones and other equipment were at the site of the Olive Road overpass. Earlier, the top of a box truck hit the bridge where the railroad passes over the roadway.

Although the truck bore signage for the Golden Harvest Food Bank, the organization said Thursday morning that the vehicle no longer belonged to it.

“That is not our truck,” Director of Marketing Ann Snyder wrote in an email to News 12. “We recently sold this vehicle to one of our partner agencies, and the branding has not been removed yet. Our drivers were not involved.”

It's only been a few weeks since the last crash into the infamous overpass near White Road south of the medical district.

On April 20, a rental truck hit the overpass, but it’s happened so often that city engineers have worked on ideas about how to fix it.

