No plans in place for old train depot

Monday, July 8, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A big downtown Augusta project might be in jeopardy. The Old Depot plans were supposed to be turned in a week ago but News 12 found out there are several problems.

The first is that the developers did not meet the deadline. The city has also not kept a promise to a local company Unysis, a factor that could collapse the depot deal.

Unysis would lose parking if this area gets developed so Augusta is required to come up with 500 additional parking spots for Unysis before things can move forward.

It turns out there is no parking plan and it's just one of the issues here.

"When you look at the depot building there, that building there is supposed to be turned into plans based on commercial space," said Ben Hasan, Augusta commission, district 6.

On deadline day, Bloc Global, the depot developers, came up short on the $93 million project we've reported over and over since 2016.

"The basic information, we don't have it, we don’t have a site plan, we don’t have an architectural drawing at this point. We have none of that," said Hasan.

The city administrator’s office wrote to leaders the city does not have the key documents from the developer or downtown development authority to move forward.

"Those are the kind of things that concern us,” said Hasan.

But here's something the city does have, letters Unysis sent them. When we requested information, the legal department told News 12, it does not exist. But we were able to get this, a picture of a letter stamped received.

“Bloc Global and other parties haven't considered the parking agreement...We do not want our parking rights to be left unresolved.

"500 spaces was promised to Unysis that has not been resolved," said Hasan.

He says the city ignored those letters, never responding. Meanwhile, the city is on the hook for $14 million for an old train project that seems to be derailing.

Augusta agreed to the millions in bonds, because the developers are supposed to come up with the rest. Right now, there's nothing that shows they have. Some leaders fear the city has not put together the bigger picture.

"As a commission, we've looked at it in bits and pieces, bits and pieces," said Hasan.

So now those pieces may be falling apart instead of coming together. The city could pull out of this project if the developer doesn't turn in plans and financials soon.

News 12 confirmed, they asked for a 60-day extension. This whole project is supposed to happen in two construction phases but the first phase is the only one guaranteed. If the second phase ends up not happening, we're told the city would still have to pay the $14 million, about one million each year.

