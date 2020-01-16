'No one wants to see traffic on Snapchat, Brenda': GDOT's new digital signs sure to deliver laughs

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Department of Transportation is willing to do anything to make sure you pay attention to the rules of the road.

But making you laugh might be the smartest way.

That's because the winners of a social media contest will see their urgent safety messages displayed across the digital interstate signs across Georgia.

Weeks ago, GDOT asked drivers to submit funny ideas for the digital signs. Boy, did Georgia drivers deliver.

Get ready to see "No one wants to see traffic on Snapchat, Brenda" and "Driving half lit is not very bright" on those digital signs.

Here are the rest of the chuckle-worthy winners:

General Safety:

• First Place: IF YOU MISS YOUR EXIT ITS OKAY, WE MADE MORE UP AHEAD

• Second Place: BETTER LATE THAN NEVER

• Third Place (tie): DRIVE LIKE YOUR MOMMA IS WATCHIN'; YOU ARE ALLOWED TO USE TURN SIGNALS, WE CHECKED and DRIVE SAFELY OR WE CALL YOUR MOTHER

Distracted Driving:

• First Place (tie): YOU LOOK GREAT BUT THE SELFIE CAN WAIT and LOOKING AT THE ROAD IS A GREAT WAY TO STAY ON IT

• Second Place: NO ONE WANTS TO SEE TRAFFIC ON SNAPCHAT, BRENDA

• Third Place: POP QUIZ, WHAT IS THE SPEED LIMIT ON THIS ROAD?

Impaired Driving (many of the messages submitted were seasonal and can be used during the holidays):

• First Place:DRIVING HALF LIT IS NOT VERY BRIGHT

• Second Place: DON'T SPEND THE NEW YEAR IN JAIL, PARTY RESPONSIBLY

• Third Place (tie): DON'T BE A TURKEY AND DRIVE BASTED, and THE PARTY SHOULD BE LIT NOT YOU, BRING IN THE NEW YEAR SAFE

Seatbelt:

• First Place (tie): THIS IS A SIGN YOU SHOULD BUCKLE UP and IF YOU DON'T WEAR A SEATBELT, PLEASE BE AN ORGAN DONOR

• Second Place: WEARING A SEATBELT MAKES YOU LOOK THINNER

• Third Place (tie): HERE IS THE TEA SIS, WE CAN SEE YOU SO BUCKLE UP and SEATBELTS ARE IN, EVERYBODY IS WEARING THEM

Work Zone Safety:

• First Place:LOOK LEFT, LOOK RIGHT, KEEP WORKERS IN SIGHT

• Second Place: WORK ZONE, SLOW DOWN, WORKERS HAVE FAMILIES THAT WANT THEM AROUND

• Third Place (tie): WORK ZONES MATTER SO DO THE PEOPLE IN THEM, and AVOID DESTRUCTION MIND THE CONSTRUCTION

GDOT says many of these signs will begin displaying across the state beginning Jan. 16.

