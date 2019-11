Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Crews are working to clean up after an 18-wheeler crashed Tuesday morning in Augusta.

It happened on Mike Padgett Highway near Doug Barnard Parkway around 8:44 a.m.

Dispatch tells News 12 no injuries have been reported, and they haven't head of any lanes being blocked as a result of the accident.

No other cars were involved.

