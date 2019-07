Monday, July 29, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A family is safe after a house fire in Columbia County.

It happened on Pine Ridge Run. The fire chief tells News 12 the call came in just before 10 and was put out around an hour later.

Crews say the cause of the fire is unknown, but they believe it started somewhere inside the house. They say that's where most of the flames were when they arrived at the scene.