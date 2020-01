Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A pair of missing teens in Columbia County have been found.

Will and Matthew Schiebel have been located, their father, Michael Schiebel, said.

The pair went missing around midnight, Michael said. Will goes to Evans High and Matthew goes to Evans Middle.

More on this story as it develops.

