GRANITEVILLE, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- No foul play is suspected after the Aiken County Coroner's Office received their autopsy on a man who was found dead at the bottom of a swimming pool over the weekend.

Coroner Darryl Ables identified the man as Loyd Cain, 57, and said cause of death is pending a toxicology report.

Cain was found dead in pool on Crytzer Lane on Sunday.

An investigation continues.

