China sets video game curfew for children and teens

China announced Thursday new regulations aimed to curb addiction to gaming among minors.

Gamers younger than 18 in China face new limits on their hobby. (Source: CNN)

The new guidelines are china's latest move in an ongoing campaign to increase regulation of the gaming industry.

Under the new rules, gamers aged younger than 18 will be banned from playing online games between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. on weekdays and can only play for 90 minutes. On weekends and public holidays, they may play up to three hours per day.

The new measures also restrict how much money the youth can transfer to their online gaming accounts. Gamers aged between eight and 16 years old can only top up 200 yuan, or $29 per month, while the maximum amount for those between 16 and 18 will be 400 yuan, or $57.

The regulations are aimed at curbing video game addiction.

China is the world’s largest gaming market, accounting for a quarter of global revenue, according to market research firm Newzoo.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.